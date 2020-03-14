Disney to Stream Frozen 2 Early During Coronavirus Pandemic

Disney has announced that it will release the new film Frozen 2 to US audiences on its streaming channel Disney Plus beginning this Sunday, three months earlier than planned. The move comes on the heals of Friday's declaration that the United States is experiencing a national emergency due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The company explained on Twitter that the movie was intended to be "surprising families with some fun and joy during this challenging period."

The Walt Disney Company announced that Frozen 2 will be available three months ahead of schedule on Disney in the U.S. beginning Sunday, March 15, surprising families with some fun and joy during this challenging period: https://t.co/e8u14EIskB pic.twitter.com/zCgjNysicY — Walt Disney Company (@WaltDisneyCo) March 14, 2020

"Frozen 2 has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time, and we are pleased to be able to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney Plus subscribers to enjoy at home on any device," Disney CEO Bob Chapek added in a statement.

The film will also be become available on Disney Plus in Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, and New Zealand beginning March 17.

Walt Disney Studios released the film in theaters on November 22. Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, and Josh Gad all returned for sequel, as did composers Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, and producer Peter Del Vecho.

Frozen on Broadway is one of the many shows that have gone dark due to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's shutdown, which is intended to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.