Dear Evan Hansen to Host Open Call Auditions in Los Angeles

Dear Evan Hansen will host an open call for actors to take on the roles of Evan, Zoe, Conor, Jared, and Alana on November 9 at the 3rd Street Dance in Los Angeles. Auditions are by prior signup only, with a link to the site found here.

Interested candidates should prepare 16 bars of a pop/rock or contemporary musical theater song and bring along a picture and résumé. Those who are interested but unable to attend the call email [email protected] for further instructions.

With a Tony-winning score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and a Tony-winning book by Steven Levenson, Dear Evan Hansen is described as follows: "A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in." Michael Greif directs.