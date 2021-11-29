Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical Will Perform Streaming Concert From Los Angeles

Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical will be presented in a one-night-only concert event on Sunday, December 19. Two live shows will be held at the Bourbon Room in Los Angeles (2pm and 6pm PT), and the evening show (6pm PT) will be streamed worldwide on Stellar.

Following a sold-out run off-Broadway and a national tour, Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical returns home to Los Angeles where it debuted in 2015 at the Rockwell Table & Stage. The concert will reunite several of the musical's original stars, including Constantine Rousouli (Wicked) and Janel Parrish (Pretty Little Liars) as Sebastian Valmont and Kathryn Merteuil. Completing the concert cast are returning cast members Frankie Grande (Rock of Ages) as Blaine Tuttle, Jenn Harris (Silence: The Musical) as Mrs. Bunny Caldwell, Emma Hunton (Freaky Friday) as Cecile Caldwell, and Carrie St. Louis (Kinky Boots) as Annette Hargrove, alongside newcomers Brian Logan Dales (The Summer Set) as Greg McConnell and Israel Erron Ford (Phoenix) as Ronald Clifford.

Created by Jordan Ross and Lindsey Rosin, and based on Roger Kumble's 1999 cult-hit film of the same name, Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical pulls audiences into the manipulative world of Manhattan's most dangerous liaisons: Sebastian Valmont and Kathryn Merteuil. Fueled by revenge and passion, the diabolically charming step-siblings place a bet on whether or not Sebastian can deflower their incoming headmaster's daughter, Annette Hargrove. As the two set out to destroy the innocent girl— and anyone else who gets in their way — they find themselves playing a perilous game with only one rule: Never fall in love.

Set to the greatest throwback hits of the '90s, the musical features songs by the Goo Goo Dolls, No Doubt, R.E.M., Boyz II Men, Ace of Base, Jewel, ‘NSYNC, and more. The score also includes selections from the film's iconic soundtrack, including "Bittersweet Symphony" by The Verve and "Colorblind" by Counting Crows.

This 2021 concert event is directed by the musical's original director Lindsey Rosin and Kenneth Ferrone, with camera direction by Jake Wilson and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Zach Spound.