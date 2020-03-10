Bryan Cranston to Make Theatrical Directorial Debut as Part of New Geffen Season

Geffen Playhouse has announced six productions in its upcoming 2020-21 season. Among them will be one directed by Tony Award-winning actor Bryan Cranston, scheduled to run June 22, 2021-July 25, 2021. The name of the Cranston production has not yet been announced.

In addition, Matthew Lopez's two-part play The Inheritance, which is currently running on Broadway through March 15, will make its West Coast premiere January 12, 2021-March 14, 2021.

Also making its West Coast premiere is Samuel Baum's The Engagement Party (November 10-December 13), which premiered at Hartford Stage last year. Darko Tresnjak will direct the production.

Making its world premieres at the Geffen are Matt Schatz's musical A Wicked Soul in Cherry Hill (October 6-November 15), Emily Kaczmarek's play Soft Target (March 2, 2021-April 11, 2021), and Vinny DePonto and Josh Koenigsberg's mentalist show Mindplay (May 4, 2021-June 13, 2021).

One more production will be announced, to run April 13, 2021-May 16, 2021.

For more information on the season, click here.