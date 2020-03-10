Bryan Cranston to Make Theatrical Directorial Debut as Part of New Geffen Season
In addition, Matthew Lopez's The Inheritance will make its West Coast debut.
Geffen Playhouse has announced six productions in its upcoming 2020-21 season. Among them will be one directed by Tony Award-winning actor Bryan Cranston, scheduled to run June 22, 2021-July 25, 2021. The name of the Cranston production has not yet been announced.
In addition, Matthew Lopez's two-part play The Inheritance, which is currently running on Broadway through March 15, will make its West Coast premiere January 12, 2021-March 14, 2021.
Also making its West Coast premiere is Samuel Baum's The Engagement Party (November 10-December 13), which premiered at Hartford Stage last year. Darko Tresnjak will direct the production.
Making its world premieres at the Geffen are Matt Schatz's musical A Wicked Soul in Cherry Hill (October 6-November 15), Emily Kaczmarek's play Soft Target (March 2, 2021-April 11, 2021), and Vinny DePonto and Josh Koenigsberg's mentalist show Mindplay (May 4, 2021-June 13, 2021).
One more production will be announced, to run April 13, 2021-May 16, 2021.
