August Wilson to Receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2021

Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright August Wilson will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2021.

The late Wilson, who explored the Black experience in his 10-play Century Cycle, is among the recipients in the live theater/performance category, which also includes Sarah Brightman (The Phantom of the Opera) and opera star Luciano Pavarotti.

Star recipients in 2021 with theater ties also include Benedict Cumberbatch, Jimmy Smits, Jenifer Lewis, Laura Linney, Sarah Paulson, and Christian Slater.

A full list of recipients can be found here.