Will Ben Stiller Star in Ivo Van Hove's Broadway Production of The Shining?

Is Ben Stiller about to take on the role of Jack Torrance, the crazed dad memorably played by Jack Nicholson in Stanley Kubrick's 1980 horror film The Shining? According to Deadline, Stiller is in talks to star in the new stage adaptation by Simon Stephens (Morning Sun), which will be directed by Ivo van Hove (West Side Story) for a debut on London's West End in 2023.

As previously reported in WhatsOnStage, the production is expected to eventually move to Broadway, and will be more of an adaptation of Stephen King's 1977 novel than the Kubrick film. It tells the story of a family that moves into a haunted hotel in the Rocky Mountains to work as off-season caretakers.

The stage play is being produced by Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender, the team being Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Stiller was last seen on Broadway in the 2011 revival of John Guare's The House of Blue Leaves.