West End Hamilton Olivier Winner Giles Terera to Release Memoir About Playing Aaron Burr

Nick Hern Books will publish the new memoir Hamilton and Me: An Actor's Journal, written by Giles Terera, the Olivier-winning original Aaron Burr in the West End Hamilton. The book will have a forward by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The book is drawn from a journal Terera kept throughout the period of preparation, rehearsal, and performance. "It offers an honest, intimate look at everything involved in opening a once-in-a-generation production – the triumphs, breakthroughs, and doubts, the camaraderie of the rehearsal room and the moments of quiet backstage contemplation – as well as a fascinating, in-depth exploration of now-iconic songs and moments from the world-famous musical, as seen from the inside."

Terera said in a statement, "As an actor, I've always kept rehearsal journals. It helps me process what I'm experiencing as well as helping me remember what I'm supposed to be doing. When I was asked to play the part of Aaron Burr in Hamilton I knew that it would be both an incredible challenge and an extraordinary journey – one I wanted to learn from as well as enjoy. So, every day, I kept notes on the work and the experience. I'm so happy that an experience which has been so life-changing for me might now be of use to students, theater-makers and anyone who loves Hamilton as much I do."

