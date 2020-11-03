UK Rent Revival Will Stream Online This Holiday Season

Manchester, England's Hope Mill Theatre will stream its new production of Jonathan Larson's Rent during weekends this holiday season. Filmed live on stage and fully edited, the rock opera will run online Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, November 27-December 20.

Appearing in the show are Jocasta Almgill as Joanne, Blake Patrick Anderson as Mark, Tom Francis as Roger, Ahmed Hamad as Benny, Dom Hartley-Harris as Collins, Millie O'Connell as Maureen, Maiya Quansah-Breed as Mimi and Alex Thomas-Smith as Angel. Completing the cast are Kayla Carter, Allie Daniel, Isaac Hesketh, and Bethany Terry.

The production is directed by Luke Sheppard, who staged the West End premieres of In the Heights and & Juliet. Rent has choreography by Tom Jackson Greaves, with musical direction by Katy Richardson, set and costume design by David Woodhead, LX design by Howard Hudson, projection design by George Reeve, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, and casting by Pearson Casting. Artwork is by Feast Creative.

Tickets, available internationally, range from 25 pounds (and domestic equivalent) for a single viewer, to 40 pounds (and domestic equivalent) for groups, families, and quarantine bubbles. The event will be captioned, and watch-links will be sent on the day of the performance.

