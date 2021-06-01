Free Streaming Performances From Back to the Future and Six in The Show Must Go On!

The final performance of the sold-out run of The Show Must Go On! Live at the Palace Theatre will be streamed for free as a live YouTube broadcast on Sunday, June 6, at 2pm ET (11am PT, 7pm BST). The show will be available to watch in its entirety on The Shows Must Go On! YouTube channel for the seven days following the broadcast.

Presented by National Theatre Live, The Show Must Go On! Live at the Palace Theatre celebrates the return of the world's most iconic musicals to the West End stage. The concert will include performances from Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, Dear Evan Hansen, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Six, Hamilton, The Book of Mormon, Wicked, Royal Shakespeare Company's Matilda The Musical, & Juliet, Les Misérables, Disney's The Lion King, The Prince of Egypt, Come From Away, The Phantom of the Opera, Mary Poppins, Mamma Mia!, Back to the Future The Musical, and Pretty Woman The Musical. The concert will also include a brand-new opening number, written by West End musical writing duo Stiles & Drewe called "The Show Must Go On!"

The concert will be hosted by musical theater legends, Bonnie Langford (9 to 5 the Musical) and Trevor Dion Nicholas (Hamilton). Luke Sheppard and Anna Fox direct, with musical direction by Stuart Morley.

This live broadcast is announced following an incredible year for the Theatre Support fund, raising over £900,000 for theater. All profits from the concert will go to Acting for Others and Phoebe Waller Bridge's charity, Fleabag Support Fund. Audiences watching the broadcast can donate to Theatre Support Fund via the organization's website.