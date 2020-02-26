The Prince of Egypt Opens on London's West End

The West End production of The Prince of Egypt opened at London's Dominon Theatre and celebrated with a lavish after-party at the British Museum.

Adam Pearce, Joe Dixon, Debbie Kurup, choreographer Sean Cheesman, and composer Stephen Schwartz attend the gala night after-party for The Prince of Egypt.

(© David M. Benett)

The 43-member cast is led by Luke Brady (Moses), Liam Tamne (Ramses), Christine Allado (Tzipporah), Alexia Khadime (Miriam), Joe Dixon (Seti), Debbie Kurup (Queen Tuya), Gary Wilmot (Jethro), Mercedesz Csampai (Yocheved), Adam Pearce (Hotep), Tanisha Spring (Nefertari), and Silas Wyatt-Barke (Aaron).

Director Scott Schwartz and composer Stephen Schwartz attend the gala night performance of The Prince of Egypt.

(© David M. Benett)

Based on the animated film and presented by DreamWorks Theatricals, Michael McCabe, and Neil Laidlaw, The Prince of Egypt features a score by Stephen Schwartz and book by Philip LaZebnik, with direction by Scott Schwartz and choreography by Sean Cheesman. The musical has 10 new songs written by Schwartz, along with five of his classics from the film, including the Academy Award-winning "When You Believe." Also featured in the score will be "Deliver Us," "All I Ever Wanted," and "Through Heaven's Eyes."