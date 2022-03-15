Streaming The Play What I Wrote, Guest Starring Tom Hiddleston, Available Now

England-based Birmingham Rep will stream is acclaimed revival of The Play What I Wrote, guest starring Tom Hiddleston, for three weeks, March 15-April 4.

The Play What I Wrote is a tribute to British comedy act Morecambe and Wise and follows two performing partners as they attempt to put up a play titled A Tight Squeeze for the Scarlet Pimple. But in order to get people to see it, they need to persuade a celebrity guest to join them.

Hiddleston is that celebrity guest, and he costars alongside regular leads Thom Tuck, Dennis Herdman, and Mitesh Soni. The Play What I Wrote is written by Hamish McColl, Sean Foley, and Eddie Braben. Foley directs.

The Play What I Wrote ran on Broadway in 2003, with McColl and Foley in a production directed by Kenneth Branagh.

Tickets for the on-demand stream start at £10 (or roughly $13), and are available internationally. Purchase them here.