See Bertie Carvel as Donald Trump in Mike Bartlett's The 47th

Production photos have been released from the world premiere of Mike Bartlett's The 47th, which is now playing London's Old Vic through May 28. In the play, Tony winner Bertie Carvel (Ink) portrays Donald Trump emerging from his Floridian exile to contest the 2024 presidential election.

Tamara Tunie plays Kamala Harris in The 47th.

(© Marc Brenner)

His rival is current US Vice President Kamala Harris (Tamara Tunie), who steps up to the plate when Joe Biden steps aside. The London production also features Lydia Wilson as Trump running mate Ivanka Trump, James Cooney as Charlie Takahashi, James Garnon as Ted Cruz, Richard Hansell as Steve Richetti, Oscar Lloyd as Donald Junior, Jenni Maitland as Heidi Cruz, Freddie Meredith as Eric Trump, Ben Onwukwe as Barack Obama, Cherrelle Skeete as Tina Flournoy, Ami Tredrea as Rosie Takahashi, and Simon Williams as Joe Biden. Rupert Goold directs.

Simon Williams plays Joe Biden in The 47th at the Old Vic.

(© Marc Brenner)

As with his "future history" King Charles III, Bartlett has written The 47th in the style of a Shakespearean history play, complete with soliloquies, dramatic power grabs, and one spectacularly dysfunctional family.

Joss Carter plays the Shaman, and Lydia Wilson plays Ivanka Trump in The 47th at London's Old Vic.

(© Marc Brenner)

In her review for WhatsOnStage, Sarah Crompton called The 47th, "utterly gripping, illuminated and irradiated by a central performance from Bertie Carvel that brings the 45th president to life with uncanny comic and chilling accuracy."