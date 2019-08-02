Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag Stage Show to Release Special Edition Script

UK theatrical publisher Nick Hern Books will release a new edition of Phoebe Waller-Bridge's award-winning Fleabag, the inspiration for the international hit television series, on August 29.

Fleabag: The Special Edition will feature Waller-Bridge's original play script, never-before-seen photos, and additional bonus content created by Waller-Bridge, director Vicky Jones, and other members of the creative team. There will be an introduction by Deborah Frances-White, host of the Guilty Feminist podcast.

Fleabag played a sold-out run at the SoHo Playhouse earlier this year. The solo play premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2013 and went on to enjoy two runs at London's Soho Theatre. The play makes its West End debut for a limited run at Wyndham's Theatre, August 20-September 14. NT Live will oversee a worldwide cinema broadcast on September 12.

The second season of the series Fleabag is currently nominated for eleven Emmy Awards.