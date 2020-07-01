Ramin Karimloo, Rachel Tucker to Headline Streamed Production of Songs for a New World

Ramin Karimloo and Rachel Tucker are among the stars of an upcoming virtual production of Jason Robert Brown's Songs for a New World, streaming via London's Other Palace theater July 23-25. Tickets will cost 12.50 pounds. Whether it will be available internationally has not yet been announced.

Karimloo will sing the role of Man 2, with numbers including "She Cries" and "I'd Give It All for You." Tucker will play Woman 2, singing "Stars and the Moon" and "Surabaya-Santa." Rounding out the company are Rachel John as Woman 1 ("I'm Not Afraid of Anything" and "I'd Give It All for You") and Cedric Neal as Man 1 ("King of the World" and "Flying Home").

Séimí Campbell directs the virtual lockdown production, with musical supervision by Adam Hoskins and musical direction by Josh Winstone. It is presented by Lambert Jackson Productions, which recently streamed The Last Five Years.

