Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Wendell Pierce, and More Lead Olivier Nominations

The nominations for the 2020 Olivier Awards were announced today.

Leading the nominations was & Juliet, a new musical using the pop songs of Swedish songwriter Max Martin to retell Shakespeare's romantic tragedy. It earned nine nominations, including Best New Musical.

Other musicals with multiple nominations include Trevor Nunn's revival of Fiddler on the Roof, garnering eight including acting nods for stars Andy Nyman and Judy Kuhn; the Broadway transfer Dear Evan Hansen, with seven; and six for the Richard Eyre-directed revival of Mary Poppins currently running at the Prince Edward Theatre, including a Best Supporting Actress nod for Petula Clark.

Among plays, the Young Vic production of Death of a Salesman earned five nominations, including Best Revival and acting nods for Wendell Pierce (Best Actor) and Sharon D. Clarke (Best Actress). A revival of Henrik Ibsen's Rosmersholm at the Duke of York's Theatre also received five nominations, including Best Revival and a Best Actress nod for Hayley Atwell.

Also nominated in the Best Actress category is Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Fleabag, which she brought back for a run at Wyndham's Theatre last year. Andrew Scott, her costar in the Fleabag television series, earned an Olivier nomination for his performance in Present Laughter at the Old Vic, joining the aforementioned Pierce, James McAvoy (Cyrano de Bergerac at the Playhouse Theatre), and Toby Jones (Uncle Vanya at the Harold Pinter Theatre).

And this year's Best New Play nominees include Tom Stoppard's Leopoldstadt, about a Viennese Jewish family at the turn of the 20th century, and Lucy Prebble's A Very Expensive Poison, based on a book about the murder of Alexander Litvinenko.

For a complete list of nominees, click here. The awards will take place on Sunday, April 5 at the Royal Albert Hall.