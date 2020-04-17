Phantom of the Opera to Stream Today to Support the Actors Fund

The Actors Fund has announced that "The Shows Must Go On" YouTube Channel broadcast of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall will support the Actors Fund and other international organizations. The stream will begin today at 2pm ET (11am PT).

The broadcast will stream free on YouTube for 48 hours. Donations will go to the Actors Fund, which serves as a safety net to those in the performing arts and entertainment.

The Royal Albert Hall concert production, which was filmed in 2011 in celebration of the show's 25th anniversary, stars Ramin Karimloo as The Phantom, Sierra Boggess at Christine Daae, and Hadley Fraser as Raoul.

Click here to watch.