Paul Ritter, Tony- and Olivier-Nominated Scene-Stealer, Dies at 54

Paul Ritter, a Tony-nominated scene-stealer in Alan Ayckbourn's The Norman Conquests, has died from a brain tumor at the age of 54.

A veteran British character actor, Ritter appeared onscreen in the James Bond film Quantum of Solace and Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, and had starring and co-starring roles in the TV series' Friday Night Dinner, Belgravia, Cold Feet, Vera, and Chernobyl.

On the West End, Ritter originated the role of Ed in The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time and earned an Olivier nomination for playing Otis in Coram Boy. He played John Major opposite Helen Mirren in Peter Morgan's The Audience, and appeared in the 20th anniversary revival of Yasmina Reza's Art at the Old Vic. His Olivier-nominated turn as Reg in The Norman Conquests also earned him a Tony nod for the Broadway transfer.

Ritter is survived by his wife, Polly, and their sons, Frank and Noah.