National Theatre Launches Steaming Service, With Shows Starring Tom Hiddleston, Olivia Colman

London's National Theatre has launched a new streaming platform that makes their filmed NT Live and archival productions available online worldwide to home viewers.

National Theatre at Home is available through any web browser, as well as Apple, Google, Roku, and Amazon products. Viewers can opt to rent single plays for a 72-hour window ($9.99) or subscribe for monthly ($12.99) or yearly ($129.99) access.

NT Live titles currently available are Amadeus, starring Adam Gillen and Lucian Msamati; Coriolanus starring Tom Hiddleston, Alfred Enoch, Deborah Findlay, and Mark Gatiss; Medea with Helen McCrory, Michaela Coel, Danny Sapani, and Dominic Rowan; Othello with Adrian Lester and Rory Kinnear; Phèdre with Helen Mirren, Dominic Cooper, and Ruth Negga; and The Cherry Orchard with Zoë Wanamaker. Yerma starring Billie Piper is also available, though not currently in the United States.

Newly released archival videos include Mosquitoes starring Olivia Colman and Olivia Williams; Dara, starring Zubin Varla and Prasanna Puwanarajah; I Want My Hat Back, with music by Arthur Darvill; and Three Sisters, starring Sarah Niles, Rachael Ofori, and Natalie Simpson.

New titles will be added on a monthly basis.

