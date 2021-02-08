National Theatre Begins Streaming Angels in America With Nathan Lane and Andrew Garfield

The Tony-winning revival of Tony Kushner's Angels in America has joined the lineup of National Theatre at Home, the official streaming service of London's National Theatre.

Marianne Elliott's production was filmed during its 2017 run at the National, prior to its Broadway engagement the next year. The filmed Angels in America features nearly the exact same cast lineup as the New York run, led by Nathan Lane and Andrew Garfield as Roy Cohn and Prior Walter, roles for which they would eventually win Tonys, as well as Denise Gough as Harper Pitt, James McArdle as Louis Ironson, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett as Belize, Susan Brown as Hannah Pitt, and Amanda Lawrence as the Angel. Russell Tovey plays Joe Pitt (a role taken over by Lee Pace on Broadway).

Angels in America features music by Adrian Sutton, sets by Ian MacNeil, costumes by Nicky Gillibrand, lighting by Paule Constable, choreography by Robby Graham, illusions by Chris Fisher, fights by Kate Waters, sound by Ian Dickinson for Autograph, puppet direction and design by Finn Caldwell, puppet design by Nick Barnes, and aerial design by Gwen Hales.

The full production is also available as an audio play, featuring Pace as Joe, which you can purchase here.