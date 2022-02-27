Lily Allen, Eddie Redmayne, James McAvoy Take Home 2022 WhatsOnStage Awards

Winners of the 22nd annual WhatsOnStage Awards, the only major honors for West End productions voted on by the theatergoing public, have been announced.

The big winner of the night was Frozen, which took home seven awards from 13 nominations (mostly in creative categories), while Back to the Future the Musical and 2:22 A Ghost Story each earned three awards, including the coveted Best Musical and Best Play, respectively. Check out the full list below.

BEST PERFORMER IN A MALE IDENTIFYING ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Roger Bart - Back to the Future the Musical, Manchester Opera House & Adelphi Theatre

Olly Dobson - Back to the Future the Musical, Manchester Opera House & Adelphi Theatre

Arinzé Kene - Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical, Lyric Theatre

Julian Ovenden - South Pacific, Chichester Festival Theatre

Eddie Redmayne – Cabaret, Playhouse Theatre - Kit Kat Club

Ivano Turco – Cinderella, Gillian Lynne Theatre

BEST PERFORMER IN A FEMALE IDENTIFYING ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Aimie Atkinson - Pretty Woman, Piccadilly Theatre & Savoy Theatre

Samantha Barks - Frozen, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Jessie Buckley – Cabaret, Playhouse Theatre - Kit Kat Club

Carrie Hope Fletcher – Cinderella, Gillian Lynne Theatre

Beverley Knight - The Drifters Girl, Garrick Theatre

Stephanie McKeon - Frozen, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMER IN A MALE IDENTIFYING ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Blake Patrick Anderson - Be More Chill, The Other Palace & Shaftesbury Theatre

Hugh Coles - Back to the Future the Musical, Manchester Opera House & Adelphi Theatre

Robert Lindsay - Anything Goes, Barbican Centre

Cedric Neal - Back to the Future the Musical - Manchester Opera House & Adelphi Theatre

Oliver Ormson – Frozen, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Obioma Ugoala – Frozen, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMER IN A FEMALE IDENTIFYING ROLE IN A MUSICAL - Sponsored by Newman Displays

Joanna Ampil - South Pacific, Chichester Festival Theatre

Gabrielle Brooks - Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical, Lyric Theatre

Victoria Hamilton-Barritt – Cinderella, Gillian Lynne Theatre

Carly Mercedes Dyer - Anything Goes, Barbican Centre

Millie O'Connell - Rent, Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester

Rebecca Trehearn – Cinderella, Gillian Lynne Theatre

BEST PERFORMER IN A MALE IDENTIFYING ROLE IN A PLAY

Richard Armitage - Uncle Vanya, Harold Pinter Theatre

Ben Daniels - The Normal Heart, National Theatre

Omari Douglas – Constellations, Vaudeville Theatre

Hadley Fraser - 2:22 A Ghost Story, Noël Coward Theatre

Henry Lewis - Magic Goes Wrong, Vaudeville Theatre & Apollo Theatre

James McAvoy - Cyrano de Bergerac, Playhouse Theatre

BEST PERFORMER IN A FEMALE IDENTIFYING ROLE IN A PLAY

Lily Allen - 2:22 A Ghost Story, Noël Coward Theatre

Gemma Arterton – Walden, Harold Pinter Theatre

Sheila Atim – Constellations, Vaudeville Theatre

Emma Corrin - Anna X, Harold Pinter Theatre, The Lowry, Salford

Patsy Ferran - Camp Siegfried, The Old Vic

Saoirse Ronan - The Tragedy of Macbeth, Almeida Theatre

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMER IN A MALE IDENTIFYING ROLE IN A PLAY

Stephen K Amos - My Night with Reg, The Turbine Theatre

Dino Fetscher - The Normal Heart, National Theatre

Nathaniel Parker - The Mirror and the Light, Gielgud Theatre

Richard Rankin - The Tragedy of Macbeth, Almeida Theatre

Jonathan Sayer - Magic Goes Wrong, Vaudeville Theatre & Apollo Theatre

Jake Wood - 2:22 A Ghost Story, Noël Coward Theatre

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMER IN A FEMALE IDENTIFYING ROLE IN A PLAY

Michelle Fox - Shining City, Theatre Royal Stratford East

Akiya Henry - The Tragedy of Macbeth, Almeida Theatre

Penny Layden - The Ocean at the End of the Lane, National Theatre & Duke of York's Theatre

Isobel McArthur - Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of), Criterion Theatre

Aimee Lou Wood - Uncle Vanya, Harold Pinter Theatre

Nancy Zamit - Magic Goes Wrong, Vaudeville Theatre & Apollo Theatre

BEST NEW MUSICAL - Sponsored by Travelzoo

Back to the Future the Musical - Adelphi Theatre

Cinderella - Gillian Lynne Theatre

Frozen - Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical - Lyric Theatre

Pretty Woman the Musical - Piccadilly Theatre & Savoy Theatre

Moulin Rouge! - Piccadilly Theatre

BEST MUSICAL REVIVAL - Sponsored by Concord Theatricals

Anything Goes - Barbican Centre

Cabaret - Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre

Carousel - Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Rent - Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester

South Pacific - Chichester Festival Theatre

West Side Story - Curve, Leicester

BEST NEW PLAY - Sponsored by Ticketmaster

2:22 A Ghost Story - Noël Coward Theatre

J'Ouvert - Harold Pinter Theatre, Theatre Royal & Royal Concert Hall Nottingham

Leopoldstadt – Wyndham's Theatre

Magic Goes Wrong - Vaudeville Theatre & Apollo Theatre

Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) - Criterion Theatre

The Ocean at the End of the Lane - National Theatre & Duke of York's Theatre

BEST PLAY REVIVAL

Constellations - Vaudeville Theatre

Cyrano de Bergerac - Playhouse Theatre

My Night with Reg - The Turbine Theatre

The Normal Heart - National Theatre

The Tragedy of Macbeth - Almeida Theatre

Uncle Vanya - Harold Pinter Theatre

BEST OFF-WEST END PRODUCTION - Sponsored by Les Misérables

Anything is Possible if You Think About it Hard Enough - Southwark Playhouse

My Son's A Queer (But What Can You Do?) - The Turbine Theatre

Old Bridge - Bush Theatre

Pippin - Charing Cross Theatre

Saving Britney - Old Red Lion Theatre

The Last Five Years - Southwark Playhouse

BEST REGIONAL THEATRE PRODUCTION

Bedknobs and Broomsticks the Musical - UK tour

Bloody Elle - A Gig Musical - Manchester Royal Exchange

Rent - Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester

South Pacific - Chichester Festival Theatre

West Side Story - Curve, Leicester

What's New Pussycat? – Birmingham Repertory Theatre

BEST WEST END SHOW - Sponsored by Dewynters

Come From Away - Phoenix Theatre

Hamilton - Victoria Palace Theatre

Les Misérables - Sondheim Theatre

Six the Musical - Vaudeville Theatre

The Play That Goes Wrong - Duchess Theatre

Wicked - Apollo Victoria Theatre

BEST DIRECTION - Sponsored by LOVEtheatre

Clint Dyer - Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical, Lyric Theatre

Yaël Farber - The Tragedy of Macbeth, Almeida Theatre

Rebecca Frecknall – Cabaret, Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre

Michael Grandage – Frozen, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Jamie Lloyd - Cyrano de Bergerac, Playhouse Theatre

Katy Rudd - The Ocean at the End of the Lane, National Theatre & Duke of York's Theatre

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Rob Ashford - Frozen, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Drew McOnie – Carousel, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Kathleen Marshall - Anything Goes, Barbican Centre

Shelley Maxwell - Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical, Lyric Theatre

Sonya Tayeh - Moulin Rouge!, Piccadilly Theatre

Ann Yee - South Pacific, Chichester Festival Theatre

BEST SET DESIGN

Fly Davis - The Ocean at the End of the Lane, National Theatre & Duke of York's Theatre

Jamie Harrison - Bedknobs and Broomsticks the Musical, UK tour

Tim Hatley - Back to the Future the Musical, Manchester Opera House & Adelphi Theatre

Derek McLane - Moulin Rouge!, Piccadilly Theatre

Christopher Oram – Frozen, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Tom Scutt – Cabaret, Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Lisa Duncan - Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical, Lyric Theatre

Christopher Oram – Frozen, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Tom Scutt – Cabaret, Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre

Gabriella Slade - Bedknobs and Broomsticks the Musical, UK tour

Gabriela Tylesova – Cinderella, Gillian Lynne Theatre

Catherine Zuber - Moulin Rouge!, Piccadilly Theatre

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN - Sponsored by White Light

Neil Austin – Frozen, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Charles Balfour - Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical, Lyric Theatre

Isabella Byrd – Cabaret, Playhouse Theatre, Kit Kat Club

Tim Lutkin - Back to the Future the Musical, Adelphi Theatre

Bruno Poet – Cinderella, Gillian Lynne Theatre

Justin Townsend - Moulin Rouge!, Piccadilly Theatre

BEST MUSICAL DIRECTION – Sponsored by AKA

Leo Munby - The Last Five Years, Vaudeville Theatre

Tom Deering - Carousel, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Sean Green - Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical, Lyric Theatre

Justin Levine - Moulin Rouge!, Piccadilly Theatre

Stephen Oremus – Frozen - Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Katy Richardson - Rent, Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester

BEST SOUND DESIGN - Sponsored by Stage & Sound Services

Adam Cork – Leopoldstadt, Wyndham's Theatre

Adam Fisher - The Last Five Years, Southwark Playhouse & Vaudeville Theatre

Paul Groothuis - South Pacific, Chichester Festival Theatre

Peter Hylenski - Moulin Rouge!, Piccadilly Theatre

Gareth Owen - Back to the Future the Musical, Manchester Opera House & Adelphi Theatre

Ben and Max Ringham - Cyrano de Bergerac, Playhouse Theatre

BEST VIDEO DESIGN

Nina Dunn - The Shark is Broken, Ambassadors Theatre

Akhila Krishnan - What's New Pussycat?, Birmingham Repertory Theatre

Mikaela Liakata and Tal Yarden - Anna X, Harold Pinter Theatre & The Lowry, Salford

Finn Ross - Back to the Future the Musical, Manchester Opera House & Adelphi Theatre

Finn Ross – Frozen, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Tal Yarden - Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical, Lyric Theatre

BEST GRAPHIC DESIGN - Sponsored by Hexagon Print

Christopher D Clegg - The Wiz, Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester

Feast Creative - Romeo and Juliet, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Feast Creative – Rent, Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester

Bob King Creative – Frozen, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Muse Creative Communications - RE:EMERGE Season, Harold Pinter Theatre

Michael Nash Associates - Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical, Lyric Theatre

WOS AWARD FOR SERVICE TO THEATRE

Ian McKellen

WhatsOnStage is the sibling site of TheaterMania.