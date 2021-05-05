Kerry Ellis, Lee Mead, Grace Mouat, Dalton Harris Star in Streaming Closer Than Ever Film

A new filmed version of Richard Maltby Jr. and David Shire's off-Broadway revue Closer Than Ever is in the works, with streaming set to begin this September exclusively on Broadway HD.

The new production will feature a London-based cast made up of West End stars Lee Mead (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Kerry Ellis (Wicked), Grace Mouat (& Juliet), and UK X Factor winner Dalton Harris. The production will be directed and choreographed by Stacey Haynes, with co-direction by Maltby Jr.

Closer Than Ever is a journey through lust, romance, marriage, and aging, filled with musical-theater staples like "Miss Byrd," "Life Story," and "Fathers of Fathers." The show premiered at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in 1989 before an off-Broadway run that fall. A 2012 revival took place at the York Theatre.