Kerry Ellis, Lee Mead, Grace Mouat, Dalton Harris Star in Streaming Closer Than Ever Film

The Maltby and Shire musical revue will be taped for broadcast this fall.

The Closer Than Ever team
(© Bonnie Britain)

A new filmed version of Richard Maltby Jr. and David Shire's off-Broadway revue Closer Than Ever is in the works, with streaming set to begin this September exclusively on Broadway HD.

The new production will feature a London-based cast made up of West End stars Lee Mead (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Kerry Ellis (Wicked), Grace Mouat (& Juliet), and UK X Factor winner Dalton Harris. The production will be directed and choreographed by Stacey Haynes, with co-direction by Maltby Jr.

Closer Than Ever is a journey through lust, romance, marriage, and aging, filled with musical-theater staples like "Miss Byrd," "Life Story," and "Fathers of Fathers." The show premiered at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in 1989 before an off-Broadway run that fall. A 2012 revival took place at the York Theatre.

