Kenneth Branagh to Chat Online With Judi Dench, Derek Jacobi, Ian McKellen, Maggie Smith

Sir Kenneth Branagh will host a conversation with British acting legends Dame Judi Dench, Sir Derek Jacobi, Sir Ian McKellen, and Dame Maggie Smith on Sunday, November 29, at 7pm GMT.

This illustrious quintet will discuss their lives and stage and screen work in an event presented on Zoom. Audience members will be able to contribute questions throughout the evening.

For One Knight Only is presented by Lockdown Theatre and Acting for Others. All proceeds will be donated to Acting for Others, which provides emotional and financial support to theater workers in times of need through its 14 member charities.

Click here for tickets.