West End Revival of Cyrano de Bergerac to Transfer to BAM With James McAvoy

The Jamie Lloyd Company's West End revival of Edmond Rostand's Cyrano de Bergerac, in a new version by Martin Crimp, will transfer to the US with its London star, James McAvoy, for a limited run at the BAM Harvey Theater May 8-31.

Directed by Lloyd, the production — a postmodern take on Rostand's famously triangular love story — received five 2020 Olivier Award nominations, including Best Actor (McAvoy), Best Director, and Best Revival. The production's run at London's Playhouse Theatre concluded on February 29.

"This production is a visceral, bold, and wholly exciting take on a classic," said BAM artistic director David Binder in a statement. "I'm thrilled to welcome Jamie Lloyd and James McAvoy to BAM this spring and look forward to sharing this one of a kind experience with our audiences."

McAvoy's previous collaborations with Lloyd include The Ruling Class, Macbeth, Three Days of Rain, and Heart of Darkness.