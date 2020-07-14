Ian McKellen to Play Hamlet in New Production in England

Ian McKellen is reportedly at work on a new production of Hamlet, in which he'll play the title role.

McKellen's longtime collaborator Sean Mathias will stage the age-blind Shakespeare production for producer Bill Kenwright, who will present the show at the Theatre Royal Windsor in England. Socially distant rehearsals began at the end of June, though dates for the show have not been set.

The actor said in a statement, "I feel lucky to be working again, thanks to Bill Kenwright's inspiring optimism and Sean Mathias's invitation to re-examine Hamlet, 50 years on from my first go. So now we will meet again. Don't know when but do know where – Theatre Royal Windsor!"

Ben Allen, Emmanuella Cole, Alis Wyn Davies, Oli Higginson, Nick Howard-Brown, Jonathan Hyde, Asif Khan, Missy Malek, and Jenny Seagrove will round out the company. It is designed by Lee Newby, with costume design by Loren Elstein, lighting design by Jamie Platt with composition and sound design by Adam Cork. Health and hygiene are top priorities in the rehearsal room.

After playing Hamlet, McKellen will star as elderly servant Firs in the company's production of The Cherry Orchard, as adapted from the Chekov by Martin Sherman.