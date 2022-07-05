Helen Hunt to Star in Old Vic London Production of Vaccine Satire Eureka Day

Oscar and Emmy winner Helen Hunt will return to the stage in the Old Vic Theatre's European premiere of Jonathan Spector's off-Broadway play Eureka Day, which runs September 6-October 31 at the south London venue.

The satire is set at a progressive day school in California circa 2017. When a mumps outbreak occurs, the school community turns on each other over questions of vaccination. Eureka Day had its New York premiere at Walkerspace in 2019, in a production by Colt Coeur.

Katy Rudd will direct the Old Vic production. Further information is still to be announced.