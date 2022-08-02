Heathers to Stream on Roku

The London production of Heathers will be streaming on Roku in North America in September, it has been announced. You can see a trailer below.

Director Andy Fickman said, "Heathers has captured the hearts and imaginations of so many people in the UK since it was first produced here in 2018. This marks an exciting next step in the show's journey."

CEO of BK Studios David Gilbery added, "This is a brilliant opportunity for us to bring this hit show to so many more audiences on a global scale, and we're proud to be partnering with such a prolific studio in making that happen."

The film is being created by Steam Motion and Sound, who are also currently working on screen captures of Waitress, Bonnie and Clyde (recorded at Theatre Royal Drury Lane), and The Prince of Egypt.

Heathers is based on the cult classic film of the same name. It has book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O'Keefe, with choreography by Thriller Live's Gary Lloyd, designs by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell, and sound by Dan Samson.

While US audiences will be able to see the streaming version of the show on 16 September, the UK release plans are to be revealed at a later date.