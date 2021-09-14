Donmar to Stream Multi-Cast Constellations With Peter Capaldi, Russell Tovey, and More

The recent West End production of Nick Payne's Constellations, which featured four different sets of casts, will be streamed online globally, the Donmar Warehouse says.

Presented by the Donmar at the Vaudeville Theatre, Constellations will be available over the course of October, with dates to be announced. Michael Longhurst directs the play, which explores all the different permutations of a couple's relationship, through the lens of the multiverse theory.

The four casts of Constellations are made up of pairs Sheila Atim and Ivanno Jeremiah, Peter Capaldi and Zoë Wanamaker, Omari Douglas and Russell Tovey, and Anna Maxwell Martin and Chris O'Dowd.

Available via the Donmar Warehouse site, each production is £15 to rent and households will be able to watch the show for 24 hours after purchase; or a multi buy of all four for £40. Captioned and audio described versions will be available.

The productions have design by Tom Scutt, lighting design by Lee Curran, sound design by David McSeveney, music by Simon Slater, movement direction by Lucy Cullingford, casting by Anna Cooper CDG for the Donmar Warehouse, BSL Consultancy by Daryl Jackson, fight direction by Kate Waters, associate direction by Debbie Hannan; associate costume design by Kinnetia Isidore; assistant direction by Sara Aniqah Malik and Robert Awosusi, assistant design by Zoë Hurwitz and assistant lighting design by Laura Howard and assistant sound design by Callum Perrin.