Dame Diana Rigg, Tony Winner and Recent Star of My Fair Lady, Dies at 82

Dame Diana Rigg, the Tony-winning actor most recently seen on Broadway in the 2018 revival of My Fair Lady at Lincoln Center Theater, has died at the age of 82, according to the BBC. Her agent told the publication that Rigg "died peacefully early this morning," at home with her family.

My Fair Lady marked Rigg's first Broadway role after a 24-year absence. Her performance as Mrs. Higgins in Bartlett Sher's revival of the Lerner and Loewe classic earned her Tony and Drama Desk Award nominations. She won the Tony for her turn in Medea in 1994, and was also nominated for her two other Broadway appearances in The Misanthrope (1975) and Abelard and Heloise, her Broadway debut (1971).

Rigg made her professional stage debut in 1957 in The Caucasian Chalk Circle, and joined the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1959. She is perhaps best known for several legendary screen roles: Emma Peel in the series The Avengers, Countess Teresa di Vicenzo, the wife of James Bond, in On Her Majesty's Secret Service, and Olenna Tyrell in Game of Thrones. She won a BAFTA for the BBC miniseries Mother Love and an Emmy for her performance as Mrs. Danvers in a television adaptation of Rebecca. Among her many other credits are The Great Muppet Caper and Doctor Who.

Rigg was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 1988 and a Dame in 1994. She is survived by her daughter, Rachael Sterling, and grandson, Jack.