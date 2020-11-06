Beauty and the Beast to Be Reimagined Onstage by Original Creative Team for New Production

A new production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast, featuring a transformed staging by the original creative team, will debut on tour in England in 2021.

Returning artists include director Rob Roth, choreographer Matt West, scenic designer Stan Meyer, costume designer Ann Hould-Ward, lighting designer Natasha Katz, orchestrator Danny Troob, musical supervisor Michael Kosarin, hair designer David H. Lawrence, and illusions designer Jim Steinmeyer. They will work alongside new sound designer John Shivers and video and projections designer Darryl Maloney to completely reimagine the physical world of the show, using up-to-date technology that hadn't even been invented when the Broadway premiere took place in 1994. David Chase will provide brand new dance arrangements, allowing West to revamp his choreography.

Beauty and the Beast is based on the animated film of the same title, with a book by Linda Woolverton, and a score by Howard Ashman, Alan Menken, and Tim Rice. The new production will include all the songs written for the film and subsequent Broadway show, including "A Change in Me," which was added to the New York production midway through its run.

The 2021 tour will commence at Curve Leicester on May 25, 2021, where the piece reportedly plays for five weeks. After that it is set to visit Bord Gáis Energy Theatre in Dublin (from July 8), Bristol Hippodrome (from August 12), Liverpool Empire (from September 23), and Edinburgh Playhouse (from October 21).