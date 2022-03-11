Back to the Future Musical Releases New Music Video and Original Cast Album

Back to the Future – the Musical, the WhatsOnStage Award-winning musical Back to the Future has released a new music video featuring leading man Roger Bart, who takes on the iconic role of Doc Brown.

The song is titled "For the Dreamers," and is written by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard. Visualization in the video is created by DigitalSky by Skysan. Watch below:

The original cast recording, featuring Bart and costars Olly Dobson, Cedric Neal, Hugh Coles, and Rosanna Hyland, is available now. In addition to a score by Silvestri and Ballard, Back to the Future has a book by Bob Gale.

Completing the cast are Aidan Cutler Courtney-Mae Briggs, Will Haswell, Emma Lloyd, Mark Oxtoby, Rhianne Alleyne, Amy Barker, Matthew Barrow, Joshua Clemetson, Jamal Kane Crawford, Morgan Gregory, Sam Harvey, Ryan Heenan, Cameron McAllister, Alessia McDermott, Laura Mullowney, Nic Myers, Shane O'Riordan, Katharine Pearson, Justin Thomas, Oliver Roll, Melissa Rose, Charlotte Scott, and Tavio Wright.

The show is directed by John Rando, alongside creatives Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin (lighting), Hugh Vanstone (lighting consultant), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow and Illusions by Chris Fisher. Orchestrations are by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, with dance arrangements by David Chase. Casting is by David Grindrod Associates.