Particle Ink: Speed of Dark Announces Final Las Vegas Extension

Particle Ink: Speed of Dark, a Las Vegas Arts District production, has announced its final extension through Sunday, December 4.

The immersive experience brings visitors through a portal into the 2.5th dimension through live performance mixed with street art, projection mapping, and augmented reality. It provides a mixed-reality exploration of the juncture between the physical world and the metaverse. Presented by Kaleidoco, an entertainment technology company, the Particle Ink: Speed of Dark portal is now open at The LightHouse in the 18b Las Vegas Arts District.

Particle Ink: Speed of Dark first opened in April and was launched as a 12-week limited engagement. "We are so grateful we were able to debut the Particle Ink Metaverse in the Las Vegas Arts District — the city's hub for exciting local art and entertainment," said Jennifer Tuft, co-chief executive officer, Kaleidoco. "We could not be prouder of what this team has been able to accomplish."