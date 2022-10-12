Justin Collette and Isabella Esler to Lead Beetlejuice National Tour

Justin Collette and Isabella Esler will lead the national tour of Beetlejuice, kicking off December 1 at the Carson Center for the Performing Arts in Paducah, Kentucky.

Collette (School of Rock on Broadway) will take on the title role, with newcomer Esler as Lydia. Joining them in the principal company are Britney Coleman as Barbara Maitland, Will Burton as Adam Maitland, Jesse Sharp as Charles, Kate Marilley as Delia, Danielle Marie Gonzalez as Miss Argentina, Abe Goldfarb as Ortho, Karmine Alers as Maxine Dean/Juno, Brian Vaughn as Maxie Dean, and Jackera Davis as the Girl Scout. Additional casting will be announced at a later date

Based on the beloved Tim Burton film, Beetlejuice is written by Eddie Perfect (score) and Scott Brown and Anthony King (book), with direction by Alex Timbers, choreography by Connor Gallagher, and musical supervisions/orchestrations by Kris Kukul.

The touring production, like the Broadway show, will have sets by David Korins, costumes by William Ivey Long, lighting by Kenneth Posner, sound by Peter Hylenski, projections by Peter Nigrini, puppets by Michael Curry, special effects by Jeremy Chernick, hair and wigs by Charles G. LaPointe, and makeup by Joe Dulude II.

Beetlejuice will officially launch on December 7 at the Golden Gate Theatre in San Francisco.