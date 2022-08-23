Hadestown Tour Announces New Cast

The producers of Hadestown have announced new cast members for the tour, which has just been extended into 2024.

Starting October 4 at the Hobby Center in Houston, the North American Tour will welcome Nathan Lee Graham as Hermes, Maria-Christina Oliveras as Persephone, Matthew Patrick Quinn as Hades, and Hannah Whitley as Eurydice. Chibueze Ihuoma, who launched the tour as a member of the Workers Chorus and assumed the role of Orpheus in June will continue as Orpheus.

The Fates will be played by Dominique Kempf, Belén Moyano, and Nyla Watson. The Workers Chorus will feature Jordan Bollwerk, Lindsey Hailes, Courtney Lauster, Eddie Noel Rodríguez, and Jamari Johnson Williams. Swings for the tour will include Tyla Collier, Ian Coulter-Buford, Alex Lugo, J. Antonio Rodriguez, and Cecilia Trippiedi.

Morgan Siobhan Green (Eurydice), Kimberly Marable (Persephone), and Kevyn Morrow (Hades), who launched the North American Tour of Hadestown last fall, will play their final performance at the Tulsa PAC in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Sunday, October 2. Levi Kreis (Hermes) will play his final performance at Bass Hall in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, September 25.

You can see a full list of announced tour stops here.

The musical, which was created by singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and developed by director Rachel Chavkin, reframes the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice in an industrial underworld ruled over by the plutocratic Hades. It won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Musical, and continues to play on Broadway.