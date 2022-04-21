Christy Altomare to Star in World Premiere of Noir, New Duncan Sheik Musical

Casting has been announced for the new Duncan Sheik-Kyle Jarrow musical Noir, which will make its world premiere at Houston's Alley Theatre June 2 - July 3.

Christy Altomare (Anastasia on Broadway) leads a cast that includes Adam Kantor, Morgan Marcell, Sinclair Daniel, David Guzman, Clifton Samuels, and Voltaire Wade-Greene.

Inspired by film noir, Noir is described this way in press material: "A heartbroken man never leaves his apartment, finding his only solace in the music on the radio. Then a couple moves in next door. Eavesdropping becomes his new entertainment - and his new obsession. Soon he finds himself drawn into a web of love, lies, deceit, and danger."

Darko Tresnjak, who directed Altomare in Anastasia on Broadway, will helm the production, which includes choreography by Karla Puno Garcia (the Tick, Tick...Boom! film). The production team includes scenic designer Alexander Dodge, costume designer Linda Cho, lighting designer Ben Stanton, sound designer Dan Moses Schreier, and projection designer Aaron Rhyne.

Sheik is best known for writing the score to the musical Spring Awakening, but he has previously collaborated with book writer Jarrow (SpongeBob SquarePants) on the musical ghost story Whisper House. You can read our review of the off-Broadway run here.