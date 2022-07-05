See Christy Altomare, Adam Kantor, and Morgan Marcell in Stream of New Musical Noir

Houston's Alley Theatre is streaming its world premiere musical Noir now through July 18.

Written by Duncan Sheik and Kyle Jarrow, Noir is the story of a man who never leaves his apartment and finds a world of excitement when he begins eavesdropping on the mysterious couple next door. Darko Tresnjak directs and Karla Puno Garcia choreographs.

Noir stars Adam Kantor, Christy Altomare, and Morgan Marcell, alongside Sinclair Daniel, David Guzman, Clifton Samuels, and Voltaire Wade-Greene.

This new musical has sets by Alexander Dodge, costumes by Linda Cho, lighting by Ben Stanton, sound by Dan Moses Schreier, projectons by Aaron Rhyne, music direction by Jason Hart, and fights and intimacy coordination by Adam Noble.

Digital tickets cost $20. You can purchase here.