Original Hamilton Cast to Host Holiday Fundraiser for Ossoff and Warnock Senate Campaigns

Lin-Manuel Miranda and the original cast of Hamilton will host a holiday themed grassroots fundraising event in support of Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock on Sunday, December 13 at 8:30pm ET.

The live event will feature Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Renée Elise Goldsberry, Phillipa Soo, Christopher Jackson, Jonathan Groff, Javier Muñoz, Sasha Hutchings, Thayne Jasperson, Ariana DeBose, Sydney James Harcourt, Carleigh Bettiol, Andrew Chappelle, Alysha Deslorieux, Morgan Marcell, Austin Smith, Betsy Struxness, and more.

Donations of any amount will receive access to the #HamFam Holiday Celebration, with contributions split evenly between Warnock for Georgia, Jon Ossoff for Senate, and the Democratic Party of Georgia.

Click here for more information.