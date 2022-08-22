Kate Baldwin, Max von Essen to Lead Reimagined 42nd Street at Goodspeed

A cast of Broadway stalwarts will lead the Goodspeed Musicals production of 42nd Street, running September 16-November 7 at the Goodspeed Opera House in East Haddam, Connecticut.

The company will be led by Tony nominees Kate Baldwin as Dorothy Brock and Max von Essen as Julian Marsh, alongside Carina-Kay Louchiey as Peggy Sawyer, Blake Stadnik as Billy Lawlor, Lisa Howard as Maggie Jones, E. Clayton Cornelious as Bert Barry, Eloise Kropp as Annie Reilly, Lamont Brown as Andy Lee, David Jennings as Abner Dillon, and Patrick Oliver Jones as Pat Denning.

Rounding out the ensemble are Willie Clyde Beaton II, Sarah Dearstyne, Berklea Going, Candice Hatakeyama, Danielle Jackman, Edward Juvier, Taylor Lane, Brian Shimasaki Liebson, Brady Miller, Christian Probst, and Christopher Shin. Swings are Kirsty Fuller and Derek Luscutoff.

42nd Street will be directed and choreographed by Randy Skinner, who assisted director/choreographer Gower Champion on the original Broadway production and subsequently choreographed revivals on Broadway, the West End, and around the world. He will reimagine the show alongside music supervisor Rob Berman, music director Adam Souza, scenic designer Michael Carnahan, costumer designer Kara Harmon, lighting designer Cory Pattak, projection designer Shawn Duan, sound designer Jay Hilton, and hair, wig, and makeup designer J. Jared Janas.

Based on the novel by Bradford Ropes and the motion picture 42nd Street, the beloved musical has a score by Harry Warren and Al Dubin and book by Michael Stewart and Mark Bramble.