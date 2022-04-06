Christmas in Connecticut Musical to Have World Premiere at Goodspeed

This holiday season, Goodspeed Musicals will present the world premiere of Christmas in Connecticut, a new musical set to run from November 18-December 30.

Based on the 1945 Warner Brothers film starring Barbara Stanwyck, the plot is described as follows: "Smart Housekeeping columnist Liz Lane, a famous expert on marriage, cooking, and homemaking, is asked by her publisher to host a war hero for Christmas dinner at her renowned Connecticut farmhouse. The only problem? She can't cook, she isn't married, and she lives in a tiny New York apartment."

Directed by Amy Corcoran, the musical features a book by Patrick Pacheco and Erik Forrest Jackson, music by Jason Howland, lyrics by Amanda Yesnowitz, and music direction by Adam Souza.

Casting for Christmas in Connecticut will be announced at a later date.