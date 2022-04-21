Grease Making-Of Book to Be Released on 50th Anniversary of Broadway Opening
The new book is edited by Tom Moore, Adrienne Barbeau, and Ken Waissman, all of whom were involved with the original production.
A new book about the making of Grease will be released on June 7, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the musical's Broadway opening.
Grease: Tell Me More, Tell Me More is edited by three members of the original Broadway team: director Tom Moore, cast member Adrienne Barbeau (who played Rizzo), and producer Ken Waissman. Contributors include Grease co-creator Jim Jacobs, cast members Barry Bostwick, Carole Demas, Walter Bobbie, John Travolta, and more.
The book explores the history of Grease as a show that began as a community theater production in a converted trolly barn in Chicago and how it became an international phenomenon, both on stage and screen.
