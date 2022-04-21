Grease Making-Of Book to Be Released on 50th Anniversary of Broadway Opening

A new book about the making of Grease will be released on June 7, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the musical's Broadway opening.

Grease: Tell Me More, Tell Me More is edited by three members of the original Broadway team: director Tom Moore, cast member Adrienne Barbeau (who played Rizzo), and producer Ken Waissman. Contributors include Grease co-creator Jim Jacobs, cast members Barry Bostwick, Carole Demas, Walter Bobbie, John Travolta, and more.

The book explores the history of Grease as a show that began as a community theater production in a converted trolly barn in Chicago and how it became an international phenomenon, both on stage and screen.

Purchase the book here (paid link).