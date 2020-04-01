Paul Gordon's Pride and Prejudice Musical to Stream for Free on April 10

Streaming Musicals will premiere a new filmed version of Paul Gordon's musical Pride and Prejudice, based on Jane Austen's beloved novel. The free "virtual opening night" stream will be presented on Friday, April 10, at 6:30pm ET, with an encore presentation scheduled for 10pm ET.

Pride and Prejudice was filmed at Palo Alto's TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, where it ran December 4-January 4. The production was directed by Robert Kelley and choreographed by Dottie Lester-White. Beth Leavel and Julie James will host the broadcast.

Leading the company are Mary Mattison as Elizabeth Bennett and Justin Mortelliti as Mr. Darcy. They star alongside Monique Hafen Adams (Miss Caroline Bingley), Samantha James Ayoob (Lady's Maid/Townsperson), Seton Chiang (Footman/Townsperson), Lucinda Hitchcock Cone (Lady Catherine), Taylor Crousore (Mr. Wickham), Sean Fenton (Captain Denny/Col. Fitzwilliam), Brian Herndon (Mr. Collins), Tara Kostmayer (Linda Bennet), Dani Marcus (Charlotte Lucas), Heather Orth (Mrs. Bennet), Sharon Rietkerk (Jane Bennet), Michelle Skinner (Lady's Maid/Townsperson), Heather Mae Steffen (Lady's Maid/Townsperson), Chanel Tilghman (Kitty Bennet), Christopher Vettel (Mr. Bennet), and Melissa WolfKlain (Mary Bennet).

The two-year-old Streaming Musicals is dedicated to presenting new, original musical theater content, bringing live theater to international audiences. The productions are filmed on theatrical and sound stages in high definition video and sound. Streaming Musicals has also instituted a revolutionary profit-sharing model to support the creative artists who provide the site's content.

