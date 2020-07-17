Flashback Friday: Celebrating Disneyland's 65th Anniversary

Sixty-five years ago today, the original Disneyland theme park opened for the first time in Anaheim, California. While the West Coast location is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Disneyland still remains in all of our hearts and minds. Here, to mark the milestone occasion, is the original July 17, 1955 grand opening television broadcast, which really made our day when we found it on YouTube.

