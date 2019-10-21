Zachary Noah Piser to Join Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen

Zachary Noah Piser will become the new alternate Evan in Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen beginning November 26. His first performance will be the November 27 matinee. Piser, who played the role in Toronto, takes over from original cast member Michael Lee Brown, who plays his final performance on November 23.

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Steven Levenson, a score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and direction by Michael Greif.

Christiane Noll, Jared Goldsmith, and Phoebe Koyabe will join the Broadway company on October 22, the latter two making their Broadway debuts, in the roles of Cynthia, Jared, and Alana. Jessica Phillips will join the company on November 26, succeeding Lisa Brescia as Heidi Hansen. Jane Pfitsch also joins the Broadway company from the tour as a Heidi/Cynthia understudy, beginning November 5.