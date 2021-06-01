Will Waitress Reopen on Broadway? The Show's Website Seems to Think So

Is Waitress re-"opening up" on Broadway?

The Sara Bareilles-Jessie Nelson musical closed at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre in January 2020, but the show's website has begun teasing a return engagement. It states: "The diner is currently closed. We can't wait to welcome you again when Broadway reopens. We hope to see you this fall."

Waitress features a Tony-nominated score by Bareilles, with a book by Nelson, choreography by Lorin Latarro, and direction by Diane Paulus. Based on the film by Adrienne Shelly, It opened in New York in 2016 and ran for 1,544 performances before closing up shop right before the pandemic.

The note on the show's website seems to confirm what lead producer Barry Weissler teased to the Wall Street Journal in May: that the show would return, with Bareilles once again assuming the role of Jenna, which she played on Broadway and in London's West End. There is additional, unconfirmed speculation that the return would lead to a taped version of Waitress, but again, that has not been announced.

One thing's probably for certain: If Waitress does return, it won't be to the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, where Six is scheduled to resume performances once again on September 17.