Wicked to Become Fifth-Longest-Running Show in Broadway History

Wicked will break another record tonight as it plays its 6,681st Broadway performance at the Gershwin Theatre. Surpassing Les Misérables, the show will become the fifth longest-running production in Broadway history. This milestone comes two nights before Wicked celebrates its 16th anniversary on Broadway.

Since opening on October 30, 2003, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 15 countries around the world (US, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, the Philippines, China, Mexico, and Brazil) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean, and Portuguese.

Based on Gregory Maguire's novel, Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

The musical currently stars Hannah Corneau as Elphaba, Ginna Claire Mason as Glinda, Nancy Opel as Madame Morrible, Michael McCormick as the Wizard, Jake Boyd as Fiyero, Riley Costello as Boq, Jamie Jackson as Doctor Dillamond, and Gizel Jiménez as Nessarose.

Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman, direction by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, and musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento.