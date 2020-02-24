See West Side Story Cast's Opening Night Curtain Call

The new Broadway revival of West Side Story has released photos of the cast's opening night curtain call on February 20. Check out the photos below.

The cast of West Side Story takes applause on opening night, February 20.

(© Little Fang Photo)

Directed by Tony Award winner Ivo van Hove, this West Side Story features all-new choreography, for the first time ever in the United States, by the internationally acclaimed Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker.

West Side Story stars Shereen Pimentel as Maria, Isaac Powell as Tony, Yesenia Ayala as Anita, Amar Ramasar as Bernardo, Dharon E. Jones as Riff, Ahmad Simmons as Diesel, Danny Wolohan as Officer Krupke, Jacob Guzman as Chino, Kevin Csolak as A-Rab, Matthew Johnson as Baby John, Dharon E. Jones as Action, Zuri Noelle Ford as Anybodys, Daniel Oreskes as Doc, Pippa Pearthree as Glad Hand, Thomas Jay Ryan as Lt. Schrank, and an ensemble including Alexa De Barr, Daniel Ching, Gabi Campo, Gino Cosculluela, Marc Crousillat, Stephanie Crousillat, Roman Cruz, Tyler Eisenreich, Armando Eleazar, Marlon Feliz, Satori Folkes-Stone, Constance François, Carlos Gonzalez, Jennifer Gruener, Jarred Manista, Michaela Marfori, Michelle Mercedes, Michael Seltzer, Corey John Snide, Sheldon True, Ricky Ubeda, Madison Vomastek, Tony Ward, Bridget Whitman, and Kevin Zambrano.

The new West Side Story is officially open on Broadway.

(© Little Fang Photo)

The production has scenery and lighting design by van Hove's longtime collaborator, five-time Tony Award nominee Jan Versweyveld, with costume design by An d'Huys, sound design by Tom Gibbons, video design by Luke Halls, and orchestrations by Tony and Academy Award winner Jonathan Tunick. Alexander Gemignani serves as music supervisor and musical director.

Created by Jerome Robbins, Arthur Laurents, Leonard Bernstein, and Stephen Sondheim, West Side Story is based on a conception by Jerome Robbins, who directed and choreographed the original production.