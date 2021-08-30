Watch: What Is Pass Over? The Stars and Writer of Broadway's First Play Back Fill Us In

Broadway's first play back is Pass Over, Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu's contemporary riff on Waiting for Godot and the biblical Exodus story at the August Wilson Theatre. Jon Michael Hill and Namir Smallwood play Moses and Kitch, two young men waiting on a street corner, trying to figure out a way into the promised land, when two different strangers (both played by Gabriel Ebert) disrupt their plans. Here, Nwandu, Hill, Smallwood, Ebert, and director Danya Taymor discuss the production and tell us what it's like to build this play in the ongoing Covid world.