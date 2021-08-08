Watch Sara Bareilles and Broadway Waitress Cast Sing "Opening Up" on First Day of Rehearsal

The diner is returning to Broadway as Waitress comes into the Ethel Barrymore Theatre for a special engagement this fall. Leading the cast for a limited run is composer/lyricist Sara Bareilles as Jenna, alongside a host of original cast members including Drew Gehling (Dr. Pomatter) and Christopher Fitzgerald (Ogie). Here, on the first day of rehearsals for this new run (which begins September 2), Bareilles and the cast perform an emotional and jubilant "Opening Up."