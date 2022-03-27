Watch: RuPaul's Drag Race Sends Up a Broadway Hit with Moulin Ru

Last week the queens of RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 were tasked with performing Moulin Ru: The Musical!, a dragtastic spin on Broadway's favorite jukebox musical. It seems like the producers were in on the act: This week's winner received $5,000 and a trip to New York City to see Moulin Rouge! on Broadway. The "Rusical" has become a regular challenge on the long-running drag competition, eclipsed only by "Snatch Game" as a fan favorite. While previous Rusicals have taken on the Kardashians, Super Bowl halftime performers, and Madonna, there's never been one based on a currently running Broadway musical, which leads us to wonder — what show might be next?