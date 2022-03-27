Watch: RuPaul's Drag Race Sends Up a Broadway Hit with Moulin Ru
The queens of season 14 put on the latest Rusical.
Last week the queens of RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 were tasked with performing Moulin Ru: The Musical!, a dragtastic spin on Broadway's favorite jukebox musical. It seems like the producers were in on the act: This week's winner received $5,000 and a trip to New York City to see Moulin Rouge! on Broadway. The "Rusical" has become a regular challenge on the long-running drag competition, eclipsed only by "Snatch Game" as a fan favorite. While previous Rusicals have taken on the Kardashians, Super Bowl halftime performers, and Madonna, there's never been one based on a currently running Broadway musical, which leads us to wonder — what show might be next?
