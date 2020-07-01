Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, and More Discuss Hamilton Film

Hamilton hits the Disney Plus streaming service beginning July 3. Last week, TheaterMania and WhatsOnStage sat down for a Zoom conversation with members of the cast and creative team about the release. Here, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Phillipa Soo, Okieriete Onaodowan, Andy Blankenbuehler, Thomas Kail, and Alex Lacamoire share their thoughts about the project.

The project is described by press representatives as follows: "The film of the original Broadway cast performing Hamilton is a leap forward in the art of 'live capture.' This movie transports its audience into the world of the Broadway show in a uniquely intimate way. Combining the best elements of live theater and film, the result is a cinematic stage performance that is a wholly new way to experience Hamilton."

The original Broadway cast members appearing in the film include Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton; Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr; Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Jonathan Groff as King George; Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton; Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds; Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan and James Madison; and Anthony Ramos as John Laurens and Philip Hamilton.

The cast also includes Carleigh Bettiol, Ariana DeBose, Hope Easterbrook, Sydney James Harcourt, Sasha Hutchings, Thayne Jasperson, Elizabeth Judd, Jon Rua, Austin Smith, Seth Stewart, and Ephraim Sykes.

Hamilton — written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, directed by Thomas Kail, and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler — opened at Broadway's Richard Rodgers Theatre on August 6, 2015, and went on to win 11 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

