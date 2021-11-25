Watch Six, Moulin Rouge!, and Wicked in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade returned to New York City in grand form, complete with Broadway performances. On NBC, three Broadway casts (Six, Moulin Rouge!, and Wicked) and the cast of NBC's Annie Live! performed in front of the Macy's flagship store in Herald Square. Additionally, the casts of Waitress and Chicago performed on CBS. You can see them all below.

Six

Song: "Ex-Wives/Six"

Cast includes Adrianna Hicks (Catherine of Aragon), Andrea Macasaet (Anne Boleyn), Abby Mueller (Jane Seymour), Brittney Mack (Anna of Cleves), Samantha Pauly (Katherine Howard), and Anna Uzele (Catherine Parr).

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Song: "The Sparkling Diamond"

Cast led by Natalie Mendoza (Satine), Aaron Tveit (Christian), Danny Burstein (Harold Zidler), Sahr Ngaujah (Toulouse-Lautrec), Ricky Rojas (Santiago), and Tam Mutu (The Duke).

Wicked

Song: "One Short Day"

Cast led by Jennifer DiNoia (Elphaba) and Ginna Claire Mason (Glinda).

Annie Live!

Song: Medley

Cast led by Celina Smith (Annie), Harry Connick Jr. (Daddy Warbucks), Taraji P. Henson (Miss Hannigan), Megan Hilty (Lily St. Regis), and Tituss Burgess (Rooster).